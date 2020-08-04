B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

There have been 146 new COVID-19 cases since last Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed active infections in the province to 319.

There were no new deaths, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference on Tuesday (Aug. 4).

Broken down by day, provincial health officer said that 43 people tested positive from Friday to Saturday, 29 on Sunday, 46 on Monday and 28 through Tuesday.

Eight people are battling the illness in hospital, four of those in intensive care.

“We knew events that happened in the previous couple of weeks being exposed and developing illness,” Henry said, adding that the majority are related prior to this past B.C. Day long weekend.

“Many remain related to private gatherings and small parties in the last month.”

Three active outbreaks, including a new one in Maple Ridge where an employee at a seniors’ care home has tested positive.

A total of 3,787 people have contracted the virus since late January, with a roughly 86 per cent recovery rate.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Protracted criminal conduct’: Prosecutor seeks Trump’s taxes, cites probe of business
Next story
COVID-19 vaccine efforts provide hope but no silver bullet to stop pandemic: Tam

Just Posted

Which streets in Revelstoke have the most crashes?

The data was recently released by ICBC

LETTER: Kiss the caribou goodbye

Kiss the caribou goodbye Revelstoke! The $1.1 million funding from the B.C.… Continue reading

EDITORIAL: Improving highway safety

Highway 97 has seen plenty of collisions and accidents over the years

Sternwheelers once plied Okanagan Lake

Vessels once transported passengers and goods along the Okanagan Valley

Fires ignite on Revelstoke’s Mt. Begbie; Kamloops Fire Centre blazes holding

Crews working throughout region over holiday weekend to contain wildfires

B.C. records 146 new COVID-19 cases through long weekend

More that 28 people tested positive for the virus each day since Friday

Alberta to require masks at schools this fall, but still no mandate in B.C.

B.C. students are also set to return to classrooms in September

UPDATE: Water bombers reduce wildfire north of Sicamous above Shuswap Lake

Wildfire BC reports fire is still classified out of control, 25 personnel on ground

Coldwater River wildfire near Coquihalla held at three-hectares

13 BC Wildfire personnel remain on scene

First degree murder charges for North Okanagan woman

59-year-old woman charged in Round Lake suspicious death incident

B.C. to allow customers to buy cannabis online for in-store pickup at private shops

Age verification will still be required inside the store

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing access in Kelowna

First-come, first-serve, no-appointment-needed testing centre opens in downtown Kelowna

Paper mache Dr. Bonnie Henry stars in North Okanagan exhibit

Beyond the Mask art show kicks off in Village of Lumby

Shuswap pet nutritionist and raw diet advocate to be in national magazine

Sicamous’s Deanna Larocque building reputation for canine support

Most Read