B.C. records 158 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

There are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C.

B.C. recorded another near-record daily COVID-19 case count Wednesday (Oct. 14), with 158 new infections confirmed across the province.

In a statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and deputy minister of health Stephen Brown announced that there are currently 1,496 active cases in B.C. Eighty-four of those people are battling the contagious illness in hospital, 24 from in the intensive care unit.

A further 3,608 people are under active public health monitoring due to being exposed to known cases.

Of the 10,892 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since January, 9,112 have recovered.

No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, leaving the total at 250 deaths.

In the statement, Henry and Brown reminded British Columbians to stay home if they are unwell.

“One of the best things that we can do to protect ourselves and those around us is to pay close attention to how we are feeling, by doing our own personal health check each day,” the statement reads.

“This is particularly important if we have recently spent time with people outside of our household bubble or ‘safe six.’”

Most Read