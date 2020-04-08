COVID-19 has resulted in a number of closures and cancellations. (Canadian Press photo)

B.C. records five more deaths due to COVID-19, 45 new cases

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus

B.C. has recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at least two of those deaths are linked to ongoing outbreaks at two of the 21 care homes in B.C. A total of 48 people have now died, including four other people on Tuesday.

“We are in the thick of it right now, we are still watching what is happening across the country and the globe,” Henry said during a news conference on Wednesday (April 8). “It is not the time to let up.”

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus, which has no cure nor vaccine, bringing the number of active confirmed cases to 450 in the province. Roughly 1,300 people have been hit with the virus.

The new cases come just a few hours after Premier John Horgan announced new enforcement measures for those travelling into B.C. from overseas and the U.S.

READ MORE: Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine: Horgan

Moving forward, arriving travellers – including those being repatriated by the Canadian government, will need a detailed plan in place of how they will self-isolate for the mandatory 14 days under the federal Quarantine Act. Those who cannot create a plan will be placed in quarantine. The province did not detail the location of this facility.

“We must make sure we are there to support and welcome them and make sure they have the means to be able to adhere to the self-isolation plan,” Henry said.

READ MORE: 11 inmates at Mission Institution test positive for COVID-19

ALSO READ: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

Henry, along with Health Minister Adrian Dix repeated pleas from earlier this week for British Columbians to stay home this Easter long weekend.

“We have to be 100 per cent all in as we go through this long weekend,” Dix said.

COVID-19 in Canada
Infogram

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

Just Posted

COVID-19: Revelstoke students describe life during pandemic

Most wonder what the future will be like

YMCA Okanagan offers care for children of essential service workers

Priority will be given to children aged 5 to 12 years old

COVID-19: How Revelstoke schools are tackling the virtual classroom

Technolgy is offering students choices in learning

Pink supermoon lights up night sky in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Largest and brightest full moon of the year was most visible on April 7

Coming together to Do Some Good

The Kelowna Capital News and Lake Country Calendar join a local tech company to support community causes

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

Summerland winery sold for $5.2 million

Property overlooking Okanagan Lake was on the market 160 days

B.C. records five more deaths due to COVID-19, 45 new cases

A total of 838 people have recovered from the virus

Easter Bunny added to B.C.’s list of essential workers

Premier John Horgan authorizes bunny to spread “eggs-ellent cheer” throughout province

Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine: Horgan

Premier John Horgan says forms must be filled out by travellers

Major crimes investigating sudden death of North Okanagan child

The 8 year old was flown to Kelowna General Hospital and died hours later

More than 400 animals have been adopted amid pandemic: B.C. SPCA

People are taking this time of social distancing to find a loyal companion through the animal welfare group

Fire on evening of April 7 reported near Pyramid Provincial Park

A small wildfire near Pyramid Provincial Park south of Summerland is under… Continue reading

WATCH: Okanagan country singer serenades Predator Ridge residents

Melissa Livingstone wanted to help spread joy through music

Most Read