B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Another person has died as a result of COVID-19, B.C. provincial health officer said.

The total number of cases has also grown to 271, a 40-person increase since Wednesday. There have now been eight deaths in B.C. and this latest is another one associated with the Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the last few days have seen a “dramatic change” in how life is being lived in B.C.

“This is not optional. This is what’s going to protect us in the next few weeks. The importance cannot be minimized,” Henry said.

“This is not a normal time.”

Henry encouraged people to continue going outside, in small family groups, but to continue social distancing unless you are required to self-isolate.

“I think that is important for all of our mental and physical health,” she said. People who are expected to self-isolate should not go further than their yards, Henry noted.

Henry said although she was not banning professions like physiotherapists, doctors or dentists from operating, they should practice social distancing.

Older people especially, she said, should not be going to their providers.

While the province is not mandating that daycares shut down, Henry said most kids should be at home, along with their parents.

Henry said she understand this was a frightening time and a difficult time – especially for victims of domestic violence, who could now be stuck at home with their abusers.

Shelters, she said, are exempt from the ban on gatherings of 50 or more people.

The moves from grocery stores to restrict hours and the number of each item people can buy are “reasonable measures,” as is the “senior’s hour” a lot of shops have brought in.

However, “we’ve been assured… there is not a problem with the essential materials that we need,” Henry said.

The key, Health Minister Adrian Dix said, is not to hoard items.

“We need to buy what we need at a particular time,” he said

Henry said the 271 cases break down to, by health authority:

  • 142 Vancouver Coastal Health
  • 81 Fraser Health
  • 22 Island Health
  • 12 Interior Health
  • 4 Northern Health

The province said its self-assessment tool has been used 1.15 million times since it launched earlier this week. The tool can be found at: https://covid19.thrive.health.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: 45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

More to come.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada
Next story
Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Just Posted

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health, bringing total to 12

One new death in province at Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver

Bear roaming in Southside Revelstoke

Revelstoke Bear Aware says to pass on the message

‘We can only slow it down’: Revelstoke doctor urges people to social distance

Dr. Bret Batchelor said the hope is to slow the spread of virus to the point where it’s manageable

First positive COVID-19 case in Golden.

It was announced on March 17 that COVID-19 has now made its way to Golden.

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Novel celebrates power of young activists

Summerland author was inspired by Greta Thunberg and anti-bullying advocates in Nova Scotia

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

Summerland Action Festival future uncertain

Effects of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions may affect events in early June

Kamloops Mounties seek robber who slashed clerk with knife

Armed robbery occured over noon hour Thursday near Thompson Rivers University

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen closes its buildings

COVID-19 concerns prompt decision

Most Read