B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

Since Tuesday, B.C. has recorded just over 1,100 new COVID-19 infections, as well as four more deaths.

Broken down by day, 536 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus between Tuesday to Wednesday, and a further 594 people were diagnosed between Wednesday and Thursday.

In a news conference on Nov. 12, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 808 of those new cases are of people who reside in Fraser Health, followed by 249 people in Vancouver Coastal, 34 in Interior Health, 23 in Northern Health and 16 on Vancouver Island.

Of the four people who died, three lived in longterm care and the fourth was an elderly person within an unknwon community. A total of 288 people have died due to COVID-19 this year.

As B.C. sees an ongoing surge in new cases, hospitalizations are also increasing, Henry said. Of the 5,793 active confirmed cases Thursday, 155 people are in hospital – 44 of whom are in critical or intensive care.

A total of 20,369 cases have been confirmed in B.C. since January.

More to come.

Most Read