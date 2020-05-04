B.C. Ambulance paramedic Jeff Booton cleans his ambulance at station 233 in Lions Bay, B.C. Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Booton was among the people who cared for a COVID-19 patient. The doctors and nurses who care for the critically ill already understand death is a reality. But COVID-19 has added an emotional burden to their work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

Three more seniors in longterm care have died as a result of COVID-19, the provincial health officer said Monday (May 4).

B.C.’s deaths now total 117, largely among seniors. The provinces has recorded 53 new cases since Saturday for a total of 2,224 test positive results. Of those, 1,417 have recovered.

“Every area in B.C. has been affected,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

There are currently 77 people in hospital with the virus, with 20 of them in ICU.

B.C. reported its first case of COVID-19 on Jan. 28 and had its first community transmission case on March 5.

READ MORE: Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

READ MORE: Barbers, hairstylists start petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cidery name honours Summerland’s past

Just Posted

U.S. caribou near Revelstoke survive first year

Recent surveys indicate further decline for the animal near Revelstoke

Okanagan motorcyclists spread positivity, one retirement home at a time

The riders have visited retirement homes around the South Okanagan, thanking front line workers

Highway 1 open west of Revelstoke

Mudslide closed the road in both directions shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Revelstoke Credit Union announces recipients of Community Giving Program funds

32 organizations are on the list

May the Fourth be with you: Celebrate with 10 Star Wars facts you might not know

Star Wars Day on May 4 celebrates the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

COVID-19 cancels IPE in Armstrong

The tough decision was announced May 4

Cidery name honours Summerland’s past

Millionaires’ Row Cider opened its doors on May 1

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Flooding causes Highway 5A to close

Highway 5A is closed between Merritt and Kamloops

Create meaningful connections as pandemic continues: CMHA Kelowna

‘We have to recognize we’re in a crisis and we need to give ourselves the grace and the time in order to manage it’

‘Murder Hornets,’ with sting that can kill, land in Washington State

The hornet was sighted for the first time in the U.S. last December

7.3M Canadians have received CERB, as wage subsidy pays salaries for another 1.7M: feds

At least 96,000 businesses have applied for the wage subsidy

Most Read