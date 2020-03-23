B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

Three more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

The total number of cases in the province has now hit 472, with 48 new cases since Saturday. Henry said 33 people are in hospital due to COVID-19 and 14 of those are in intensive care units. There have been 13 deaths.

However, Henry said 100 people have now recovered from the virus and been released from self-isolation. The province has tested 18,000 people, and Henry said she hoped the backlog would be cleared up in the next couple of days.

Health Minister Adrian Dix addressed concerns over the healthcare system’s capacity. Dix said there were 1,234 beds added to the system since March 20, and 157 of those were critical care ones.

READ MORE: Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

READ MORE: B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

The 472 cases in B.C., broken down by health authority: 248 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 150 in Fraser Health, 39 in Island Health, 30 in Interior Health and five in Northern Health.

Henry reiterated warnings to socially distance and to self-isolate if you have symptoms or have returned from travelling.

She said that despite the photos posted to social media, most people are following social distancing measures, which include staying two metres apart and not congregating in groups of 50 or more.

Henry cited a personal friend who attended a virtual funeral this weekend.

“We need to be able to do those important rituals… in a way that is safe for everybody,” she said.

“But we put people at risk if we think older people should be coming together for a joyous event.”

Speaking to reports of face mask shortage, Henry said it’s “top of mind,” but she’s not aware of any current shortages in the province. She said that homemade cloth masks are not effective enough for healthcare workers, despite the good intentions of people looking to donate them.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire
Next story
‘We are working flat out’: Clinic begs Revelstoke to act against COVID-19

Just Posted

MP Morrison urges disclosure of communities with positive COVID-19 cases

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian says he has reached out to the province for clarity

‘We are working flat out’: Clinic begs Revelstoke to act against COVID-19

‘No one is exempt’

Video: Vehicles abandoned on mud flats in Columbia River

One leaking oil

‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke

‘Assume that everyone you know is incubating the virus and potentially contagious’

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

Interior Health asks Kamloops bonspiel attendees to self isolate

Health authority says person at event tested positive for COVID-19

Column: Shopping bravado won’t help flatten the curve

The View From Here by Martha Wickett

Craft Beer Market in Kelowna to help out staff affected by COVID-19 layoffs

CRAFT is giving 100% of all CRAFT gift card and apparel sales to staff affected by layoffs

COVID-19: Help for agriculture industry as Farm Credit Canada receives $5B increase

The increase will give the agriculture industry more flexibility to tackle coming challenges

Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service working to contain 150 hectare blaze

Okanagan couple among 842 stuck in cruise ship docked in Hawaii

Holland America cruise ship MS Maasdam has been docked in Honolulu since Mar. 19

LETTER: More efforts needed to stop spread of COVID-19

People in Summerland not all practicing social distancing

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

Most Read