B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

Kane Peterson, 9, gets a his COVID-19 vaccination Saturday morning in Everett, Washington on Nov. 6, 2021. Vaccination for children aged 5-11 are underway in the U.S. and a decision is pending from Health Canada. (Kevin Clark/Everett Herald)

B.C. public health teams reported 500 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with five more deaths and an increase in people hospitalized and in intensive care.

There are 426 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections as of Nov. 9, up from 407 on Monday, 124 of them in intensive care, an increase of three in the past 24 hours. Three of the five deaths were in the Island Health region, and one each in Northern Health and Fraser Health.

From Nov. 1-7, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 63.5% of cases and from Oct. 25 to Nov. 7 they accounted for 69.7% of hospitalizations.

There has been one new health care facility outbreak at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said it is the second current outbreak for the hospital, and it relates to the relatively high number of infections in the community.

There has been one new community outbreak declared at Mar Jok Elementary School in West Kelowna. Health Canada is expected to approve vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 in the coming days, and parents are being asked to register their children for vaccination.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Kelowna General has restarted one of two surgical units that were down as a result of staff shortages due to unvaccinated health workers.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: More B.C. health staff getting vaccine to return to work

RELATED: Fully vaccinated Canadians heading south to U.S.

New and active cases by region for Nov 9:

• 152 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,800 active

• 48 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 527 active

• 121 new cases in Interior Health, 745 active

• 103 new cases in Northern Health, 557 active

• 76 new cases in Island Health, 613 active

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus