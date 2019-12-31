(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

B.C. resident among eight charged in Ontario child exploitation probe

Police say they communicated with 36 people online, pretending to be children

An Abbotford resident is among the eight people facing charges following an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children.

Police say officers went undercover in online chatrooms and on social media to identify, locate and arrest people seeking to sexually exploit children in Peterborough, Ont.

Over the course of three days, police say they communicated with 36 people, presenting themselves as children under the age of consent.

Investigators say they identified and charged eight suspects, six of whom were arrested after arriving at a location to meet a child for a sexual purpose.

One suspect was a repeat offender who had just completed a 10-year term on the Ontario Sex Offender Registry.

The suspects, who range from 21 to 55 years old, face a total of 36 charges.

READ MORE: Child porn investigations are adding stress to the Langley RCMP detachment

Seven are from Ontario and one is from Abbotsford, B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Animals at B.C. zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration,’ humane society says
Next story
Vehicle straddling barrier, stalls traffic in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Jan. 2

The Carbons Jan. 2 and 3, 11 p.m. Forged in Western Canada,… Continue reading

Snow in the forecast, but no highway closures yet

Conditions for Revelstoke on Dec. 31

Best editorial cartoons of 2019

Revelstoke’s Rob Buchanan did great work

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Revelstoke area

Environment Canada has issued a Trans-Canada Highway snowfall warning for Eagle Pass… Continue reading

B.C. minister: Trudeau-Trump relations haven’t impacted Columbia River Treaty talks

Katrine Conroy says progress has been made despite squabbling leaders

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Head-on collision in Peachland leaves two severely injured

The crash closed a section of the Highway between Peachland and Summerland for hours

Tree down on highway in North Okanagan

Single lane alternating traffic near Enderby

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Vehicle straddling barrier, stalls traffic in North Okanagan

Northbound traffic was at a standstill, now moving

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Bathtub race returns to Summerland for sixth year

Fundraising event will be held Aug. 22, 2020

Most Read