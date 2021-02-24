(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

British Columbians can reserve camping spots across the province starting March 8.

The Discover Camping reservation service gives B.C. residents the opportunity to book a spot two months before the start of the camping season. Non-B.C. residents can make reservations starting July 8.

Limited travel opportunities caused by COVID-19 might lead to a busy camping season, the province predicts, warning that those booking in should have back-up options in case their preferred site and date is booked.

READ ALSO: B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

“Our provincial parks have never been as important as they are right now,” says a statement from George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy. “They provide a special place to safely connect with nature and improve our health and well-being during these difficult times.”

Campgrounds will be subject to COVID-19 restrictions, with limits on how many people are allowed at each campsite. The government notes that public health gathering guidelines may change throughout the camping season, and camping parties are responsible for following them, even if there is a discrepancy between the site allowance and the health orders.

Reservations for day-use facilities, such as picnic shelters and halls, remain closed for 2021.

“We are all looking forward to another summer of camping and outdoor recreation in B.C.,” Heyman said. “And while public health concerns and advice remain, we are asking people to pick a campground as close to home as possible to avoid long road trips and non-essential travel.”

In 2020, campsites, visitor centres and day-use facilities were closed on March 24 as the province increased COVID-19 restrictions. Many campgrounds reopened June 1 with restrictions – limiting sites to eight individuals, including daytime visitors.

To book a camping site starting March 8, visit discovercamping.ca.

READ ALSO: ‘Just went crazy:’ Group gets lots of interest in random camping on public land

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

British ColumbiaCamping

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll
Next story
LA sheriff calls Tiger Woods crash ‘purely an accident’

Just Posted

The City of Revelstoke is proposing a 1% property tax increase for 2021. (File photo)
City of Revelstoke proposing 1% property tax increase

Public input will be collected in coming weeks

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
30 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases to 7,271 since testing began

Revelstoke City Council is considering updates to the zoning bylaw that would allow all residential zones to have short term rental units. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke vacation rentals might soon require on-site caretaker

A public hearing on the issue will be scheduled shortly

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

Interior Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the region Feb. 23, 2021 and no additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health

No new deaths, Williams Lake outbreak over

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Ranchero Deep Creek firefighters respond to a blaze involving two adjacent structures at a property off of Deep Creek Road on Sunday, Feb. 21. The buildings were believed to have been used as part of a cannabis growing operation, and RCMP are investigating. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo) Ranchero Deep Creek firefighters respond to a blaze involving two adjacent structures at a property off of Deep Creek Road on Sunday, Feb. 21. The buildings were believed to have been used as part of a cannabis growing operation, and RCMP are investigating. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)
Shuswap firefighters responding to structure blaze find cannabis grow operation

RCMP investigating, attempting to track down owner of property

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID outbreak over at Vernon care home

Creekside Landing cleared of coronavirus, despite additional death in last day

(Stock photo)
EDITORIAL: The freedom to read

Books have been challenged many times in the past

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The dam at Thirsk Lake, west of Summerland, was expanded in 2007. A crack has now been discovered where the old and new portions of the dam meet. (Summerland Review file photo)
Crack at Thirsk Dam to be examined

Reservoir west of Summerland was expanded in 2007

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Armstrong’s Jesse Crowe, shown at the home of golf, St. Andrew’s in Scotland, has been named the Royal York Golf Course’s director of golf operations. (Facebook photo)
Okanagan golf pro soars to home course position

Jesse Crowe becomes director of golf operations at Armstrong’s Royal York Golf Course

Most Read