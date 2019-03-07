B.C.’s anti-gang unit assists Kamloops RCMP fight drug war

The province’s anti-gang unit was sent to Kamloops to help crack down on the escalating drug war, and its leaders believe they’ve made some progress.

The local RCMP had been dealing with a string of violent incidents believed to be tied to a power struggle among gangs for control of the city’s drug trade. The most recent incident involved a shooting at a North Shore home XXX.

Over nine days in February, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team seized a substantial amount of cash and weapons, according to a news release issued Thursday.

They stopped 144 vehicles, checked 173 people, and seized a number of different substances they believe to be methamphetamine, crack cocaine and fentanyl. More than $48,000 in cash believed to be from the drug trade was retrieved and more than 19 potential weapons.

The Uniform Gang Enforcement Team members are experts in street-level gang and drug activity, said spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, and are not tied to local police so that they can focus more closely on suspicious activities.



