Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Aug. 24, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Province now up to 974 active coronavirus infections

After hovering around the 70-a-day mark in recent days, B.C. reported a new daily record of 124 cases on Friday.

There were no new deaths or community outbreaks reported, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Aug. 28. The new cases bring the number of active coronavirus infections in the province to 974, with 2,796 people under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in B.C. 4,310 people have recovered and been cleared. There remain nine outbreaks in long-term care or assisted living facilities, and two acute-care units have active outbreaks.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Okanagan RCMP seek help in search for missing woman

Just Posted

COVID-19 case count revealed in Revelstoke

The BC CDC released a map with numbers by city

ANKORS to hold 72-hour art slam fundraiser

The event will raise funds for people living with HIV/AIDS in the region

Kootenay MLA calls for fire ban in the southern interior

Tom Shypitka calls for a campfire ban citing concerns over dry conditions, high temperatures

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 27

From the Revelstoke Museum & Archive archives

Okanagan College unveils online continuing studies brochure, fall courses

School offering courses in business, health, education, technology, cannabis, wine and food and more

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Province now up to 974 active coronavirus infections

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

Dyer: Electricity demand and the duck curve

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Vernon nurse faces 50-day suspension for infractions

Issues included breach of privacy, failure to follow medication orders and hospital procedures

Judge postpones decision on returning teen charged in Kenosha killings to Wisconsin

An Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing

Most Read