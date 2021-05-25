B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. recorded 289 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the second day below 300 as the province lifted its ban on on indoor dining and light indoor fitness activities.

B.C.’s daily case count has declined since Friday, where there were 420 new cases confirmed. There were 356 in the 24 hours up to Saturday, 325 up to Sunday and 293 recorded on Monday, Victoria Day, the first time B.C. has been under 300 new infections since late October.

The number of patients in hospital was 292, with 96 in intensive care as of Monday. That climbed to 301 in hospital Tuesday, with 93 people in intensive care. There was one additional death reported Tuesday, for a total of 1,680 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

“Since we last reported, we have had 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 176 new cases in the Fraser Health region, three in the Island Health region, 35 in the Interior Health region, four in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement May 25.

Henry and Dix announced the province’s four-step restart plan Tuesday, starting with the return of indoor dining and some light group fitness activities after a six-week “circuit breaker” order to stop B.C.’s highest infection rates through March and April.

RELATED: Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed as of May 25

RELATED: Indoor fitness, outdoor practices and games OK again

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus