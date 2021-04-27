People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

B.C. recorded another 799 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with a near-record 500 people in hospital, 164 of them in critical care at hospitals around the province.

Public health officials reported no new deaths for the 24 hours up to April 27, with active cases at 8,089.

“Since we last reported, we have had 121 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 534 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 28 in the Island Health region, 96 in the Interior Health region, 16 in the Northern Health region and four new cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday the vaccination program has reached more than 36 per cent of eligible B.C. adults with at least a first dose, with another 80,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrived to keep clinics going and 82,900 shots of Moderna vaccine expected to arrive in B.C. by the end of the week. Remaining supplies of AstraZeneca are deployed to more than 600 B.C. pharmacies, which are currently booked up with appointments, and a series of pop-up clinics in high-infection areas for people aged 30 and up or 40 and up.

Dix said the pop-up clinics are being announced on short notice to keep people from outside each area from coming in to join the lineup. People who have registered at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca are also being notified of clinics in their area.

In the age-based vaccine program, people aged 59 and older can book appointments, and the at-risk work group vaccinations are continuing for first responders and other front-line workers.

B.C. extended its COVID-19 state of emergency again April 27. The longest continuous use of the emergency powers legislation in the province’s history was first declared March 18, 2020.

“The final mile of this pandemic is proving more difficult, but if we all keep doing our part to follow public health orders, including staying close to home, we will get through this sooner rather than later,” Premier John Horgan said.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
