Temporary bridge across 70-metre gap in Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon at Jackass Mountain allowed the key B.C. Interior route to reopen Jan. 24, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

Temporary bridge across 70-metre gap in Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon at Jackass Mountain allowed the key B.C. Interior route to reopen Jan. 24, 2022. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s Highway 1 reopens through hard-hit Fraser Canyon Monday

Single-lane bridge spans 80-metre gap at Jackass Mountain

B.C.’s transportation ministry reopened Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon Monday at noon, with a temporary bridge to span a gap where a 70-metre section of the road was sheared off by a landslide last November.

Jackass Mountain is one of the steepest parts of the canyon highway, which winds through seven tunnels and is a known avalanche zone. Drivers will have a pilot car service to guide them for about four kilometres as they navigate the single-lane bridge and other repair areas.

There were 18 sites on Highway 1 damaged between Hope and Spences Bridge, including four that require extensive repairs. Trucks on the route will be allowed legal width and weight, but loads are limited to 25 metres long until the reconstruction of the highway bridge at Nicomen River is completed.

Repairs have gone ahead despite cold temperatures, record snowfalls and avalanche risk that continues to be high in the Fraser Canyon.

“The construction and engineering accomplishments to get people and goods moving again after the highway sustained such heavy damage are nothing short of remarkable,” Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said in announcing the reopening Jan. 24.

RELATED: Slides close Coquihalla, Lougheed, Hope-Princeton

RELATED: Coquihalla reopens to full traffic before Christmas

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBC legislature

Previous story
More than 40 cases of COVID-19 at West Kelowna senior care home
Next story
Indiana lawmakers advance bill banning transgender athletes

Just Posted

The goose on the animal trail. (Contributed by Brendan MacIntosh)
Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club introduces trail with interactive woodland creatures

Penticton Vees’ Luc Wilson completed his three-point night, adding a goal on the powerplay to extend the Vees lead to 5-3 in the third in home ice hockey action against the Victoria Grizzlies in a game in November, 2021. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Choosing Hope, by Revelstoke artist Kyle Thornley. (Castlegar Sculpturewalk)
Revelstoke artist wins award for sculpture in Castlegar

Ukrainian Choir, under the direction of Willie Cwikula, 1940. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4949)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 20