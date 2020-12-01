B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

B.C.’s largest COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home has now resulted in a total of 147 cases and 19 deaths since Nov. 4.

The latest update from Tabor Home in Abbotsford indicates that 89 residents and 58 staff have tested positive, and all the deaths were of residents.

There are currently 70 active cases among residents, 20 active cases among staff, and 38 staffers who have recovered and/or returned to work, according to an email sent Monday (Nov. 30) to family members.

Tabor Home is a 118-bed long-term care home owned and operated by Tabor Village. Executive director Dan Levitt extended condolences to those who have lost a loved one.

“When a deeply valued and beloved older person passes away, it is a tragedy and one that breaks all of our hearts as we come to know and love these Tabor family members. We are grieving alongside all of you,” he wrote.

RELATED: Tabor Home records 16 deaths and 124 COVID-19 cases

Levitt wrote in an update on Friday (Nov. 27) that communication with families is done through daily letters and weekly phone calls. He said four additional Tabor Home staff have been dedicated to communicating with families.

“We are continuing to look at ways to keep families connected with loves ones during this difficult time and are working with Fraser Health to find a safe solution,” Levitt stated.

He said recreation staff at the facility are connecting with residents outside their doors for small conversations, and they are playing hymns and Christmas music over the intercom.

Levitt said weekly testing of staff and residents will continue, as will enhanced safety measures in consultation with Fraser Health’s infection control team.

He previously said staffing shortages are being covered by overtime shifts, additional staff from Fraser Health, staff from post-secondary health-care programs, and hiring through staff agencies.

The Tabor Home outbreak is larger than the outbreak in the spring at Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, which resulted in 78 cases and 20 deaths.

It is also larger than the one at Langley Lodge, which resulted in 51 cases among residents and 25 deaths.

Tabor Home is one of three care facilities in Abbotsford with current COVID-19 outbreaks.

Menno Home currently has six staff members and 10 residents who have tested positive. Fraser Health reported on Nov. 18 that Cottage-Worthington Pavilion had two staff members who tested positive, but no updates have been provided since then.

RELATED: Four COVID-19 cases confirmed at two Abbotsford care homes

RELATED: 32 family members respond to Abbotsford care home’s plea for staffing help during COVID-19 outbreak


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFraser Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke COVID-19 cases spike to 46

Just Posted

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Revelstoke City Hall. (File)
Revelstoke COVID-19 cases spike to 46

Mayor Gary Sulz expects positive cases to increase

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Online community launched to support local businesses

Community Futures is hosting Revy Open for Business as a one stop shop for information

Nicole Cherlet was elected to Revelstoke city council two years ago. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
2 year anniversary: Nicole Cherlet is striving for tangible change

As council looks back on their first two years in office, a byelection looms

Mike Brooks-Hill was elected to city council two years ago. (Contributed)
2 year anniversary: Mike Brooks-Hill says change is inevitable

As council looks back on their first two years in office, a byelection looms

A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest weekend of COVID-19 pandemic with 46 deaths; more than 2,300 cases

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides COVID-19 update

B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

The stage will be full as the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra takes the stage with Verdi’s Requiem - 2019, file photo (OSO photo)
Okanagan Symphony launches new season amid COVID-19

The new season will be live-streamed starting in 2021

The scene of a serious crash on Highway 33 in Kelowna that killed one and severely injured two others on June 20, 2018. (File)
Trial begins for driver accused of fatal 2018 Highway 33 crash in Kelowna

An officer who pursued the vehicle said he saw the occupants of the car ejected upon impact

Ash and Lisa Van carry a freshly cut Christmas tree while wearing personal protective masks at a Christmas Tree Farm in Egbert, Ontario, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Cole Burston
‘Everyone wants a tree and they want it now’: Christmas tree sales on pace for record

Anticipated demand for Christmas trees has sparked a rush by some to purchase more trees wholesale

Jessie Simpson’s mother is asking for Christmas cards to cheer her son up this holiday season. (Sue Simpson - Facebook)
Kamloops mom asking for Christmas cards for son

Jessie Simpson was beaten with a baseball bat in 2016 and now lives in a long-term care facility

Business groups have been advocating for years that local approvals for construction in B.C. are too long and restricted, and that B.C.’s outdates sales tax deter business investment. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents worried about COVID-19 deficit, business survey finds

Respondents support faster local approvals, value added tax

The first of two earthquakes near Alaska on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, is shown in blue. (USGS)
No tsunami risk after two earthquakes near Alaska

Both earthquakes hit near the U.S. state on Dec. 1

Mike Miltimore of Lee’s Music said the Gretsch electric guitar brought into his store is from 1955 and similar to one played by country music legend Chet Atkins before he developed his signature series of guitars. (Mike Miltmore photo)
Rare guitar touches a chord with connection to Salmon Arm family’s past

1950s Gretsch, worth up to $26,000, belonged to resident Sherrie Favell

Most Read