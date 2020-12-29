The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating North Okanagan death

Male was reported missing Dec. 28, RCMP conducted an overnight search

The death of a Lumby man is under investigation by B.C.’s police watchdog.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. is reporting a case in progress in relation to a Tuesday, Dec. 29 incident.

A person was reported missing Monday, Dec. 28 and the RCMP was called to search the area.

“They worked at that for some period of time until early hours this morning and were going to reconvene today,” IIO chief civilian director Ron MacDonald said.

But in the meantime, the missing person was found deceased in a structure.

“The cause of death is not considered suspicious,” MacDonald said.

The reason for the investigation is because police were somewhat involved in the incident. The invesigation will determine, according to MacDonald, “whether the inactions of police led to the cause of death.”

No identifying details in the deceased are being released due to the nature of the community.

More details will be provided once the investigation is complete

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Central, North Okanagan

READ MORE: Vernon mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. investigationDeathRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Just Posted

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)
Okanagan reels in record year of films despite COVID-19

Dangerous the last of 30 productions shot in the region in 2020

A huge array of the gift baskets donated to the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society. Shelter executive director Lynn Loeppky (left) with Helping Hands organizer Conin Erbenich. (Submitted/Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society)
$5,000 in Christmas goodies donated to Revelstoke women’s shelter

Local Charity Helping hands made the donation

Marek Glowacki, 80, broke a national record this summer in the shot put. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From Russian ballet to climbing height of Everest, Revelstoke’s 2020 sporty stories

A look back at local athletic accomplishments last year

Within the year, the city asked the province to protect Mt. Begbie, the province said no, the community rallied, sent petitions, and the province relented in December, granting protection against new developments for recreation during the next five years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
From snow records to saving Mt. Begbie: This year’s environment stories for Revelstoke

In 2020 our community rallied, sent petitions and in some instances, the government listened

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO). (File Photo)
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating North Okanagan death

Male was reported missing Dec. 28, RCMP conducted an overnight search

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton. (Google maps)
5 more COVID-19 deaths at South Okanagan care homes

Over 40 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health region related to McKinney Place outbreak

(File photo)
COVID-19: Two more deaths at Central Okanagan long-term care homes

One person in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna long-term care homes have died as result of COVID-19

Snow is on the way for the Central and North Okanagan, Environment Canada announced Dec. 29. (Nate Brown photo)
Snowfall warning issued for Central, North Okanagan

Snow expected to start Tuesday night, continue into Wednesday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Big White Village on Dec. 16. (Big White photo)
Big White COVID-19 cluster grows to 111 cases

Transmission risk remains low for those who follow public health guidelines, according to Interior Health

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with physical distancing measures and other directives, affected life for many. (Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: 2020 showed the best and worst in humanity

A wide range of responses and emotions could be seen over the past 12 months

Most Read