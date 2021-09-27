(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

B.C.’s police watchdog to investigate fatal crash in Kamloops

A motorbike and truck collided on Highway 1, Sept. 26

B.C.’s police watchdog is being called to Kamloops to investigate a fatal collision on Highway 1.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 26, when an RCMP officer was travelling eastbound on the highway and came across a collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle at the intersection with Highland Road.

According to RCMP, the initial investigation suggests the motorcycle rider ran a red light and struck the front quarter panel of the left turning pick-up. The rider was killed and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pick-up was not injured.

Before the collision, the motorcycle had allegedly passed the police vehicle.

Kamloops Mounties are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash while the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is looking into whether police actions are linked to the man’s death.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

