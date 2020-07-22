A server wears a face mask while cleaning a table on the patio at an Earls restaurant, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s top doc tightens rules at restaurants, nightclubs as COVID-19 cases increase

The amended order includes a ban on self-serve liquor lines and puts stop to dance floors

As B.C. sees a surge in confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the province’s top doctor is amending the health order for bars and nightclubs, as well as events.

The changes include banning liquor self-service, as well as dance floors, and minimizing “table hopping” inside restaurants and similar establishments, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday (July 22).

More details will be posted as an updated provincial health order within the next few hours.

“The COVID-19 curve is trending in a way we do not want it to go, which is up,” Henry said.

The amendment comes as the province sees two weeks of increasing test-positive cases. British Columbians have been in Phase Three of the provincial government’s reopening plan for nearly four weeks.

The association that represents food services and restaurants in B.C. is calling on business owners to follow the regulations.

“We have to accept responsibility as an industry because we should understand what the protocols are,” B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association CEO Ian Totsenson told Black Press Media.

More to come.

