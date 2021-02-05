Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions may not lift as planned

Dr. Bonnie Henry could extend province’s social gathering restrictions Friday ahead of Super Bowl

Restrictions on social gatherings and events to contain the spread of COVID-19 are supposed to lift in British Columbia today, but the provincial health officer has indicated that may not happen.

Dr. Bonnie Henry imposed limits back in November as case counts rose, saying there would be no social gatherings with people who aren’t in the same household.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to release the latest modelling numbers for the province and address the question of restrictions today.

Both Henry and Dix urged residents during their last news conference not to make any plans outside their household for Super Bowl Sunday.

Henry said they have concerns about the new and faster-spreading variants of COVID-19 in other jurisdictions and they don’t want them to spread in B.C.

B.C. reported 465 new cases on Thursday, a downward trend that Henry and Dix said in a statement they would like to see continue, but there’s concern that the Super Bowl could be a super-spreading day.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t make the Super Bowl a super-spreading day,’ says Dr. Henry

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices
Next story
Anti-poverty groups blast Canada for accepting vaccines needed in poor countries

Just Posted

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

The three candidates seeking election to Revelstoke’s city council table. (File)
City urges Revelstoke residents to vote in byelection

General election is Feb. 13

The home that pushed Absolute Contracting to becoming a finalist was built last year on Lee Road. (Submitted)
Revelstoke construction company finalist for prestigious award

It’s the first time a Revelstoke company is a finalist for a Georgie Award

Paper salvaged by Inge Anhorn from a recycle bin. She packaged it and donated it to the Legion’s Bargain Basement. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Letters: Old growth forest logging needs more discussion

In response to the letters about the suspension of logging in the Argonaut Valley

Isabel Coursier of Revelstoke held the women’s world record for ski-jumping with a jump of 84 feet in 1922. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo #909)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Feb. 4

Local history as recorded in the newspaper

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

In early 2022, B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to participate in the Premises Identification (ID) program. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. farmers and ranchers will be required to ID their livestock by end of 2021

Premises ID tracing program to allow government identify livestock in times of danger and disease

Missy MacKintosh, founder of MisMack Clean Cosmetics, is in the process of applying to appear on CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Missy MacKintosh plans glittery entrance on Dragon’s Den

MisMack Clean Cosmetics founder nominated for four B.C. Small Business awards

A member of the Seabird Island Fire Department. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
Indigenous reporting system to track fires on reserves, increase prevention across Canada

The system will gather and analyze fire data, and close gaps in fire protection

Rust Valley Restorers took a classic car for a cruise along Okanagan Centre West Road Wednesday, Feb. 3. (Wendy Innes-Shaw photo)
Rust Valley Restorers film crew seen filming in Lake Country

The popular documentary series team was testing out a classic car on back Okanagan road

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions may not lift as planned

Dr. Bonnie Henry could extend province’s social gathering restrictions Friday ahead of Super Bowl

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Beaver Creek RCMP Cpl. Robert Drapeau, left to right, Gary Bath, Lynn Marchessault, Payton Marchessault, Rebecca Marchessault and Tim Marchessault pose in this recent handout photo near the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Beaver Creek, Yukon. Bath, who gained widespread attention for helping drive the stranded American family to the Alaska-Canada border, will soon be able to do that trip in a new car. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Gary Bath)
B.C. man who helped stranded U.S. family rewarded with new car, peanuts

Gary Bath, a Canadian ranger in Fort St. John, helped a family stranded in a snowstorm

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) picks up a tripping penalty on Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Spezza nets hat trick as Maple Leafs dismantle Canucks 7-3

Toronto veteran records eighth three-goal game in win over Vancouver

Most Read