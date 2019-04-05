B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Schools across B.C. must carry free menstruation products for students by the end of 2019.

Education Minister Rob Fleming issued the ministerial order Friday, saying access to tampons and pads will help create a better learning environment.

“Students should never have to miss school, extracurricular, sports or social activities because they can’t afford or don’t have access to menstrual products,” said Fleming.

READ MORE: New Westminster school district to give students free tampons, pads

READ MORE: Study aims to help women with painful periods

The province announced $300,000 in startup funding for B.C.’s 60 school districts to install dispensary machines in washrooms.

The government also announced a one-time grant of $95,000 to support a United Way initiative that provides menstruation products for up to 10 non-profit agencies.

One in seven Canadian girls have missed school because of their menstrual cycle, according to the United Way, often because of stigma or the lack of access to pads and tampons.

“Having your period is a part of life, and easy and affordable access to menstrual products should be simple,” Mitzi Dean, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, said in a news release.

In February, New Westminster’s school board voted unanimously to provide free products for students.

At the time, they estimated that the total cost would be roughly $9,700 for installing dispensary machines, with an annual cost of $7,000 for supply.

They also estimated 2,800 tampons and 1,800 pads would be used across 13 schools each year.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Green laser blinds drivers and airplane flying over Lake Country
Next story
‘Contaminated’ waterway in Fraser Valley turns pink

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Food Recovery Program receives funding from Columbia Basin Trust

Community Connections’ program is one of 10 to receive funding in the province

Grizzlies league champs, headed to provincial tournament

Revelstoke beat Kimberley 4-1 last night to win the KIJHL Championship

Rain in Revelstoke to begin this afternoon

Highway conditions as of 7:08 a.m.: Highway 1 west-No warnings, conditions of… Continue reading

Revelstoke heart recipient gets life and finds love

Before getting a new heart, Tyler Smith mostly slept. Now he’s energetic and happily married.

Upgrades coming to Highway 1 between Glacier National Park and Golden

Federal and provincial government contributing total of $120 million to project

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

MLA calls for regional plan, amid third report of homeless patient taxied to Fraser Valley

Regional plan could also help prevent one community from becoming a ‘hub’ of homelessness MLA says ‘regional plan’ including wrap-around services will help end hospitals’ shuffling of homeless

North Okanagan hot spots cleaned of needles and garbage

Folks on Spokes program starts Sharps Hotline and daily cleanup

Suspected Okangan drug house raided by officers

Sixteen people, drugs, paraphernalia found inside North Okanagan home

Glacier Media buys Castanet for $22M

Community news chain already owns newspapers in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Green laser blinds drivers and airplane flying over Lake Country

Crime Stoppers is reporting a laser pointer incident that happened last week

Paddlers to race at indoor regatta

Event will be held at Penticton Community Centre on Saturday morning

Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers

2012 Parks Canada budget cuts led to dropping of 40-year-old surf guard program

Most Read