A physically distanced classroom is seen at Kensington Community School amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Schools in British Columbia are getting an extra $2 million for mental health programs from the provincial government.

Judy Darcy, the minister of mental health and addictions, said the province is spending more on mental health programs this year because children are facing an unprecedented return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of $3.75 million will be spent in the 2020-21 school year to promote mental wellness and provide additional support for students, families and educators, Darcy told a news conference Wednesday.

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs.

Darcy said she’s heard from families and teachers that they are going through a “roller coaster of emotions” as schools are set to reopen next week.

“Some people are grappling with high levels of anxiety and stress about the return to school, and others, frankly, are feeling a sense of relief after months of uncertainty.”

The government said in a news release that surveys have shown the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in mental health and substance use challenges.

It said there are a number of free and inexpensive counselling services that are available online, by video and by phone.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Osoyoos Indian Band chief proposes prison time for ‘racist’ vandals
Next story
Canadian population of at-risk species declined over last 50 years, WWF says

Just Posted

LUNA RE-IMAGINED coming Sept. 25-27

The original festival was postponed but a COVID-safe alternative has been planned

From ‘we’re ready’ to ‘full of anxiety and fear’: Revelstoke parents react to kids returning to school

Classes resume Sept. 10

Revelstoke teacher running to raise money for PADS

PADS trains assistance dogs like RSS’ Brushy

Grieving Okanagan mom raises overdose awareness

Son trusted his dealer, but didn’t know there was fentanyl in his cocaine

Revelstoke eats: Local chef celebrates 40 years of cooking

Linda Bruder works four days a week at Moberly Manor

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

Juvenile eagle finds its wings at Salmon Arm wharf

Eagle spent almost two months at rehabilitation centre after leaving nest too early

West Kelowna Walmart strike postponed

Nain Martinez says he and his colleagues will work with the company towards a solution

COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan program, shuffles meeting

Fall garden waste/leaf drop-off program cancelled, Sept. 14 Lavington meeting moved to Coldstream

Dalmatian-beagle cross rescued from B.C. property now doing ‘amazing’ in London

Tika was one of 57 animals rescued from ‘disgusting display of neglect’ in 2015

COVID-19 case at Vernon mall

Village Green Centre tenants alerted to a positive case among an employee at one of the outlets

Suspect in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run arrested

RCMP say man was picked up on unrelated matters

Summer temperatures in Okanagan to continue through September

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures in the high 20s through mid-September

B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

School districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs

Most Read