B.C. sees 2 deaths, 16 new COVID-19 cases over May long weekend as reopening begins

Two more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in B.C. over the May long weekend, even as daily new cases stayed low.

B.C. recorded 16 cases between Saturday and Monday, with eight cases per day.

Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledged the last two months have been difficult for British Columbians who have been isolation and physically distancing.

She said that as B.C. opens up this week, many people will feel both anxiety and anticipation.

“We need to continue to show that patients and compassion,” Henry said.

“With the easing of restrictions… the potential for a flare up does go up.”

She said public health officials will be watching carefully as many parks, retail locations and gyms open up in B.C. this week. Dine-in restaurants can begin to open up on Tuesday with a number of rules. Sit-down establishments will have to reduce to 50 per cent capacity, keep tables at six people or less and keep two metres between tables.

Henry reiterated her stance on non-medical masks, saying that British Columbians could opt to wear them at times when physical distancing isn’t possible.

“Only you know your own risks.. and the precautions you need to take,” she said. Henry urged those with elderly or immunocompromised loved ones in their lives to take extra care when deciding to open up their circles in the coming weeks.

