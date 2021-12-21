B.C. sees record-breaking 1,308 new COVID cases ahead of new restrictions

There have been more than 700 Omicron variant cases confirmed in the province

As B.C. moves towards a new set of restrictions to curb the Omicron variant from wreaking havoc, the province has recorded a large spike in the number of positive cases.

On Tuesday (Dec. 21), 1,308 more people have tested positive for the respiratory disease.

That brings the total number of cases since January 2020 to 229,643 in B.C.

There are 6,348 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 192 individuals are in hospital and 76 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

One more person has died, in the Northern Health Authority.

There have been 756 cases of the Omicron variant, which is notably transmitting faster than other variants, experts have warned.

Those who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 30.7 per cent of the cases between Dec. 13 to 19, as well as 71.1 per cent of the hospitalizations.

