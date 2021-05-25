Premier John Horgan arrives to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the pharmacy in James Bay Thrifty’s Foods in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021. British Columbia’s plans to restart the province with the methodical lifting of strict COVID-19 health restrictions are set to be announced today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan arrives to receive a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the pharmacy in James Bay Thrifty’s Foods in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021. British Columbia’s plans to restart the province with the methodical lifting of strict COVID-19 health restrictions are set to be announced today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. set to lay out restart road map as COVID-19 cases slow, vaccinations increase

Horgan said plans involve gradual lifting of health restrictions and by July B.C. will be in a better spot

A plan to be announced today will start to get life and the economy back to normal in British Columbia with the methodical lifting of COVID-19 health restrictions.

Premier John Horgan said last week the restart will set the course for a future direction as COVID-19 cases decline and more people receive vaccinations, but it will take time to reach the final destination.

The province had been entering Phase 3 of its restart plan when case counts climbed to new highs in March, forcing a stop of indoor dining, adult group fitness and non-essential travel outside health authorities, while health officials also backtracked on allowing in-person religious services.

Horgan said the plans involve the gradual lifting of health restrictions and by July the province will be in a much better place.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the restart plan will take a measured approach as opposed to an immediate, full-scale reopening.

Walt Judas, B.C.’s Tourism Industry Association chief executive officer, says the non-essential travel restrictions were deeply felt by tourism operators who saw fishing, golfing and weekend getaway ventures dry up.

READ MORE: Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirusJohn Horgan

Previous story
Alberta asks universities to report on links with Beijing and Communist Party
Next story
Morning Start: ‘E’ is the most common letter used in English vocabulary

Just Posted

Biking in the Revelstoke area. (Liam Harrap-Revelstoke Review)
Show local trails some love on June 5, BC Trails Day

Revelstoke Cycling Association hosting events to celebrate the day

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Susan McCormick has written other books including The Fog Ladies cozy murder mystery series and Granny Can’t Remember Me, a lighthearted picture book about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. (Contributed)
U.S. author dubs main character Revelstoke

The Antidote by Susan McCormick was released this May

Aza Nabuko, known around Revelstoke as Aza Deschamps, has her debut album Indigo coming out on June 4. She will also be performing live as part of the Blue Light Sessions virtual concerts that day. (Contributed)
Aza Nabuko’s debut album and virtual, live show coming up on June 4

‘I’m here and I think I know who I am now’

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: ‘E’ is the most common letter used in English vocabulary

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

A fire that started in an unused storage shed burned through plastic barrels and two decommisioned trucks on Victoria Day in Cawston. (Facebook)
Keremeos and BC Wildfire battle marathon six-hour blaze on Victoria Day

The fire started in an unused storage shed before being fanned by high winds

Kamloops lawyer is province’s newest provincial court judge

Lorianna Bennett will begin her new job on June 7

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chilliwack metal sculptor Kevin Stone has been commissioned to construct a larger than life Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture that will be put on display for all of Penticton to see. (Kevin Stone/Instagram)
Penticton to become home to a larger-than-life Tyrannosaurus rex

Renowned B.C. metal artist Kevin Stone has been hired to bring his work to Penticton

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

A seagull attempts to take food from a woman on Granville Island, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Masks could stop being mandatory as soon as June 15

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests resume at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested at Port Renfrew camp on Monday, May 24

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP recovered a pair of stolen bikes at a 24th Avenue home in April, and were able to return the wheels to the rightful owners. (RCMP photo)
Bikes, rifle, ammunition among stolen items recovered by Okanagan RCMP

Police executed search warrant in early April at home in Vernon; man in custody

Most Read