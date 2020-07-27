The view from the top off Dilworth Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Photo - Tourism Kelowna)

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

B.C.’s top doctor has issued a provincial health order limiting the number of guests and visitors in short-term vacation rental homes and houseboats.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (July 27) that the limit was being set at the capacity of the home or vessel, plus five visitors, to limit the spread of COVID-19. Cases have been on the rise in B.C., with daily numbers in the high 20s and low 30s, with 81 cases reported since Friday.

READ MORE: B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

“This is to get at what we were seeing happen in various places around the province,” Henry said, citing “people having parties in their rental suites, or their house or on boats.”

She said it would be the responsibility of the rental owner to enforce the rules, as well as to collect contact information if case tracing is necessary. Attendees who do not belong to the same party must still have space to physically distance by two metres, according to the order.

