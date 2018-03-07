Stelly’s Seecondary School in Central Saanich (Hugo Wong/News Staff)

B.C. student arrested for school threat on social media

An online post showed them firing a weapon with the caption ‘practicing for school’

A Vancouver Island high school student has been arrested for a social media post showing them firing a weapon into a small target with the caption “practicing for school.” Police recommended charges of uttering threats and mischief.

The male student at Stelly’s Secondary School in Victoria was arrested without incident on Monday, March 5 and released on a promise to appear and undertaking with several conditions.

Sgt. Andy Duke of Central Saanich Police said they are still investigating where and when the video was made. He said the video, which was posted to Instagram, was seen by Stelly’s students who brought it to the attention to the school, who then contacted the police.

Duke said these types of incidents are not common in the area, but there have been more reports to police following the recent Florida school shooting. He said at this time, there did not appear to be a connection to the lockdown at Bayside Middle School on March 1, when police spent four hours searching for a possible masked person with a weapon.

MARCH 1: Lockdown lifted at Bayside Middle School.

“People are much more perceptive of potential problems, so we’re being more aware of them,” said Duke.

Duke said the police are still determining whether there is any link between this Instagram post and some threatening graffiti also found in Stelly’s washrooms last week, which prompted principal Sally Hansen to circulate two letters to parents — one on March 1 and another on March 6.

On March 1, Hansen said school officials “do not believe there is any substance to the reported message at this time.” In that letter, Hansen wrote that staff had not seen the threatening message themselves, and student reports were not consistent, though they did involve Central Saanich Police at that time.

RELATED: Largest emergency response for Saanich school district.

On March 6, Hansen wrote in an update that additional social media posts have “served to increase student anxiety, particularly around the date of March 8th.” Stelly’s will be open and operating as normal, but tests and due dates will not be assigned that day.

In an interview Tuesday, SD63 superintendent Dave Eberwein said while he could not comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, the school district has known about the concerns “for a couple of days, and have been working with police digging deeper into the post we found.” He said the district does not plan to significantly change its policies and procedures for the time being.

“I think the message that the parents and the community should take away from this is that we take things very seriously. Our primary purpose is to make sure we have safe places for everybody.”

For students that do require support for their academic, behaviour, or emotional support, Eberwein said there is “wraparound” care in the form of school and district counsellors, and they work with parents or the external community if other support is needed.

Updated on March 8, 2018 at 9:55 a.m. with comment from SD63 superintendent Dave Eberwein.

Correction: In an earlier version of this story, it was reported that a weapon was fired into a snowbank due to incorrect information from police. The weapon was actually fired at a small target.


reporter@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Delays on Highway 23
Next story
Russian spy attacked with nerve agent

Just Posted

Strength in Revelstoke for International Women’s Day

Women should not forget their right to live in a safe and supportive environment: Women’s Shelter executive director

Revelstoke racers shine at Silver Star

Athletes under 12 hit the podium three times at Okanagan Zone Finals

Wranglers tame Grizzlies in Game 1 of Doug Birks Division Final

100 Mile steals 4-1 road win to take 1-0 series lead against the Revelstoke Grizzlies

Riders crowned at King of the Mountain

Revelstoke Mountain Resort hosts competition to recognized well-rounded riders

More than nourishment – unlock the potential of food

March is Nutrition Month in Canada

Video: Do you think Revelstoke should have passenger train service?

We took to the streets this week to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

PHOTOS: B.C. high school senior boys hoops championships underway in Langley

Provincial champions in four divisions will be decided by this weekend

BC hockey mom blows whistle on West Kelowna players

Ten-year-olds holler “You suck” at Princeton Minor Posse kids

Possible good news for Canada on tariffs: White House hints ‘carve-out’ coming

Possible middle-of-the road approach on the way bringing temporary relief for Canada, Mexico

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

Knowledge levels were next to non-existent when respondents were asked about the accomplishments

B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Indigenous role to be enhanced, but not with veto, George Heyman says

B.C. para-hockey champ chases gold in PyeongChang

Northern B.C. athlete James Gemmell is focused on Paralympic podium

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna to push ‘plastics charter’ at G7

‘Zero-plastic’ idea to be pushed by Canadian minister

Most Read