Personal protective equipment is seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A recent survey by the Canadian Medical Association found most doctors who responded have not seen an improvement in the supply of personal protective equipment in the last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; nearly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

B.C. recorded 55 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (April 28), surpassing 2,000 cases since the novel coronavirus touched down in the province.

This includes 803 in Vancouver Coastal Health’s region, 918 within the Fraser Health Authority, 119 on Vancouver Island, 168 within the Interior Health Authority and 94 within Northern Health Authority.

Additionally, two more people have died related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 105, provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed during an afternoon news conference.

Ninety-four people are in hospital, with 37 of those in intensive care.

Roughly 1,190 patients have recovered.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heavy police presence, dogs, near Vernon college ends in 3 arrests

Just Posted

KIJHL looking for government assistance to keep sticks on the ice

Commissioner says league may not continue without support

JABC programs for Grades 3-12 now available online

The organization offers financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship resources

From the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce: 2020 vision-through the lens of adaption

Stacey Brensrud shares resources for businesses impacted by COVID-19

Liam’s Lowdown: COVID-19 has made life ‘simple’

Under the pandemic, I feel more connected to my neighbours

Revelstoke’s LUNA and Street Fest postponed due to COVID-19

Arts council is looking at another date for LUNA

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; nearly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

Heavy police presence, dogs, near Vernon college ends in 3 arrests

More information to come

COVID-19 not leading to increased wildlife, you just have more time on your hands: biologist

People have had more time to actually notice the critters that usually turn up in the spring

Shuswap family loses everything in residential fire

Fundraising effort underway, public also asked for help replacing items lost

Failed break-in attempt at Kelowna Scotiabank

No money was stolen from the bank and an alarm was triggered

Nova Scotia gunman acquired police car last fall at auction: RCMP

51-year-old gunman killed 22 people

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Halcyon Hot Springs Resort staff receive threats while working during COVID-19 crisis

The threats come even as the resort has shut down most of its operations during the crisis

Most Read