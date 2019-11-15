Sometimes things don’t always go as planned for a taxi driver. (Courtesy photo)

B.C. taxi drivers no longer exempt from wearing a seatbelt

Before, taxi drivers were allowed to forego a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres an hour

Taxi drivers in B.C., who used to be allowed to forego their seatbelt when driving under certain speeds, are now having to buckle up like every other driver on the roadway.

The change stems from a repeal in September to B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act, announced by North Vancouver RCMP in a news release Friday.

Prior to the repeal, cab drivers were exempt from using a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres per hour. Now, anyone behind the wheel of a taxi caught without their seatbelt runs the risk of being slapped with a $167 fine.

Thankfully this closes one more door on a past that was blind to the simple fact that seatbelts save lives, said Sgt. Peter DeVries.

READ MORE: Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes

For the rest of B.C., seatbelts have been mandatory since 1977. Drivers or passengers older than 16 years old caught without wearing one face the same $167 fine.

When travelling at 55 kilometres per hour a person not wearing a seatbelt in a crash has the same experience as falling from a three-storey building, according to ICBC.

Forty-six people died in a car accident due to not wearing a seatbelt or being buckled properly in a booster seat in 2012, the latest crash data made available by the insurance corporation.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
CN Rail confirms job cuts as weakening economy cuts into freight volumes
Next story
Smelly situation sniffed out at Okanagan courthouse

Just Posted

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

City of Revelstoke hires new director of engineering

Steve Black will be starting Nov. 18

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Nov. 14

Leela Gilday Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m. Performing Arts Centre $26 A passionate… Continue reading

Lazy Syrup Orchestra and Devon Coyote playing this weekend at River City Pub

Andy Siegel Special to the Review It’s not ski season yet but… Continue reading

Revy Let’s Talk: One seasonal Revelstoke resident shares on recovering from a cannabis addiction

A first-person addiction story shared anonymously to Stacie Byrne, CYMHSU local action… Continue reading

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Spokesperson says Hall of Fame feature on tap this weekend after co-host’s firing

Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant possibly in Central Okanagan

Brittany McLellan is unlawfully at large and wanted for breach of federal parole

Grand Forks residents protest on bridge to call for ‘fair’ compensation after 2018 floods

Demonstrators also criticized how long it has taken to be offered land deals

Theft of 31 items rattles low-income seniors home in North Okanagan

Increasing theft around town concerns community

Salmon Arm RCMP say budget cuts won’t impact service

Police force, facing $10.7-million budget shortfall, says it won’t compromise public safety

B.C. taxi drivers no longer exempt from wearing a seatbelt

Before, taxi drivers were allowed to forego a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres an hour

Smelly situation sniffed out at Okanagan courthouse

Call of propane smell turns out to be sewer

Most Read