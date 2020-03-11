Taylor Arthur Attrill invited students to follow him on social media while working in the Burnaby School District between June 2017 and May 2018. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

A Burnaby teacher has been given a lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to five students in grades seven and eight.

Taylor Arthur Attrill invited students to follow him on social media while working in the Burnaby School District between June 2017 and May 2018, according to documents published by the B.C. Teacher’s Regulation Branch this week.

During that time, he posted pictures of himself drinking shots at bars and sent “private, inappropriate, sexualized messages” to the five students.

Attrill was suspended without pay in May 2018, but the documents don’t specify why. In early June, a school principal told him not to exchange text messages to students nor speak to them outside of school hours or off school grounds. The regulation branch received a complaint about Attrill on June 7.

Attrill resigned from the school district a month later.

The regulation branch described Attrill’s actions as engaging in “serious boundary violations.”

According to the resolution agreement, signed in February of this year, Attrill is banned in B.C. from applying for a certificate of qualification, an independent school teaching certificate or a letter of permission.

