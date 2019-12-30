B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

While the Dutch courts have OK’d his extradition, the man facing five charges relating to Amanda Todd still has one more opportunity to challenge the order that would send him to Canada to face charges.

“Everyone’s hoping 2020 is the year but he is, I think, allowed another appeal, so we’re just holding our breath,” Amanda’s mom, Carol Todd, said Monday.

Amanda Todd drew global attention to cyberbullying when she posted a YouTube video recounting her ordeal. She later took her own life in October 2012 when she was 15.

Aydin Coban, 40, faces five charges connected to Todd, including extortion, possession of child pornography and attempting to lure a child online.

Read more: Man accused of cyberbullying Amanda Todd gets 11 years in Dutch jail for unrelated case

Coban was already sentenced March 2017 in the Netherlands to 10 years in prison for cyberbullying teen girls and gay men.

But if he’s convicted in a B.C. court, he’ll be sent back to the Netherlands to serve his time, which is OK for Carol.

Carol said that on Dec. 17, Canadian prosecutors asked for a temporary detention order to ensure that when Coban steps off the plane he has a place to go. “And then he has to find a Canadian lawyer.”

Read more: Support Amanda Todd Legacy Society with WINGS

Amanda, who lived in Port Coquitlam at the time of her death, used to attend school in Maple Ridge. When she was in Grade 7, she was convinced by a stranger online to expose her breasts on her friend’s webcam.

That stranger used Amanda’s image to blackmail her into providing him with more child pornography, threatening to send the nude photo to her friends and family unless she sent him more photos of herself.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway
Next story
Animals at Greater Vancouver Zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Just Posted

B.C. minister: Trudeau-Trump relations haven’t impacted Columbia River Treaty talks

Katrine Conroy says progress has been made despite squabbling leaders

Live music coming to Traverse this weekend

See The Carbons on Thursday night

Snow starting this afternoon, no highway warnings in Revelstoke area

Roads and weather for Dec. 30

Revelstoke in the national news in 2019

Sometimes what happens in Revelstoke, stays in Revelstoke, other times what happens… Continue reading

Snowfall warning in effect in Okanagan

Central and North Okanagan expecting 20-30 cms

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

South Okanagna Indo-Canadian community donates over $500,000 to local medical foundation

Over the past five years, a group of more than 300 individuals… Continue reading

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Animals at Greater Vancouver Zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Report calls on Metro Vancouver zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

Number of illegal moose killing ‘disappointing’ in North Okanagan

Conservation Office says this has been a bad year for poaching in Kelowna

90 per cent of first-time homebuyers in B.C. need financial help to buy home: Report

Compared to 2015, only 70 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed financial help

Calgary company outbids Sicamous on former Waterway Houseboats property

BC Supreme Court approves $2.6 million sale to Checkpoint Developments Ltd.

One injured in ‘targeted’ Kamloops shooting

Monday morning shooting sends 24-year-old man to hospital

City seeks $15,000 from Penticton resident for unpaid fines, cannabis debacle

Former cannabis dispensary operator ordered to provide City with financial documents by Jan. 8

Most Read