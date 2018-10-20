B.C. tickets win big in Lotto Max draw

There was no winner of the $60 million jackpot in the Friday, Oct. 19 Lotto Max draw.

But there were some big winners in British Columbia.

The main jackpot will be carried over to the Oct. 26 draw, after no ticket matched all seven numbers in the main draw.

The numbers drawn were 10, 15, 16, 17, 19, 27, and 38. The bonus number was 09.

There were, however, a few B.C. tickets that shared in some of the 54 Max Millions draws on Oct. 19.

A ticket purchased in Victoria, with the numbers 09, 13, 28, 31, 34, 35, and 36 is worth $333,333.40, splitting the $1 million prize with identical tickets sold in Ontario and Quebec.

A ticket purchased in Salmon Arm with the numbers 01, 06, 10, 21, 27, 34, and 49 also wins one-third of a $1 million prize (along with identical tickets in Western Canada and Atlantic Canada).

And tickets purchased in Maple Ridge, and Surrey, with the numbers 07, 25, 33, 36, 43, 46, and 48 each won $333,333.40 – part of a three-way split with a ticket from Ontario.

The jackpot for the Oct. 26 Lotto Max draw will remain at $60 million, with an estimated 55 Max Millions prizes to be won.

(Source: BCLC.com All numbers are unofficial until validated by BCLC.)