Up to 50 earthquake early warning sensors are being installed around British Columbia as part of a larger plan to protect people and infrastructure in a big quake. A mobile phone customer looks at an earthquake warning application on their phone in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Vogel

Up to 50 earthquake early warning sensors are being installed around British Columbia as part of a larger plan to protect people and infrastructure in a big quake. A mobile phone customer looks at an earthquake warning application on their phone in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Vogel

B.C. to install earthquake warning sensors to give life-saving notice

Province says system critical to helping residents mitigate the impacts of a seismic event

Up to 50 earthquake early warning sensors are being installed around British Columbia as part of a larger plan to protect people and infrastructure in a big quake.

The sensors will be connected to the national Earthquake Early Warning system that’s expected to be in operation by 2024.

A joint federal and provincial government announcement today says the sensors will give seconds, or perhaps tens of seconds, of warning before the strongest shaking arrives, helping to reduce injuries, deaths and property loss.

Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister of emergency management, says in a statement that an early warning system is critical to helping those in the province mitigate the impacts of a seismic event.

When the full system is operational next year, more than 10 million Canadians living in the most earthquake-prone areas of the country will get the early warning alerts, giving them precious seconds to take cover.

There are over 5,000 earthquakes in Canada every year, most of them along B.C.’s coast, although about 20 per cent of the quakes are along the St. Lawrence River and Ottawa River valleys.

On Jan. 26, 1700, a magnitude-9 megathrust earthquake hit North America’s west coast, creating a tsunami that carried across the Pacific Ocean and slammed into Japan.

The statement says if a similar quake happens when the early warning system is operating, it could give up to four minutes’ warning before the strongest shaking starts in coastal B.C. communities.

It says the system could also be used to automatically trigger trains to slow down, stop traffic from driving over bridges or into tunnels, divert air traffic, automatically close gas valves, and open firehall and ambulance bay doors.

RELATED: B.C.-based observatory gets nearly $115 million to expand ocean research

Earthquake

Previous story
Drag defenders asked to bring signs, flags and love to downtown Kelowna rally
Next story
Canada donating four Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine

Just Posted

Avalanche control planned on Highway 1.
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

Thee Retro Review, special publication from the Revelstoke Review, celebrates the 134 year history of print media in our community. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Retro Review: The storied history of print media in Revelstoke

Revelstoke’s Alexandra Luxmoore at the Junior World Ski Championship Trials in Prince George, BC. (Photo by Caledonia Nordic Ski Club)
Three Revelstoke Nordic skiers heading to Junior World Ski Championships to represent Canada

The Revelstoke Credit Union booth at Revelstoke Secondary School. (Contributed by Jamie Hobgood)
Revelstoke Credit Union announces bursary opportunities for students