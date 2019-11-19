B.C. Finance Minister Carole James (Hansard TV)

B.C. to more than double sales tax on vaping products

Tax up from 7 to 20 per cent, tobacco tax up two cents

B.C.’s sales tax on vaping products will soon jump from seven per cent to 20 as part of the province’s effort to discourage young people from using nicotine products.

Finance Minister Carole James introduced amendments Tuesday to sales tax legislation and also the province’s Tobacco Tax Act, which will add another two cents per cigarette or gram of tobacco to the cost.

“I’m proud to say that British Columbia is the first province with legislation coming forward to specifically target vaping using its tax system,” James told the legislature. “Bill 45 complements the minister of health’s efforts as part of the recently announced vaping action plan to reduce the incidence of vaping among our province’s youth, and it also responds to products that impose significant health costs borne by all taxpayers in British Columbia.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced regulations last week that will limit the amount of nicotine in vaping fluid to 20 milligrams per millilitre, similar to the United Kingdom’s rules. The regulations also restrict where candy or fruit-flavoured vape products can be sold, as all vaping materials are legal only for those aged 19 and over.

RELATED: B.C. to restrict nicotine content in vape products

RELATED: Canada monitors U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

The sales tax hike for vaping products is expected to bring in $2.5 million additional revenue during the rest of this fiscal year, ending in March, and $10 million next fiscal year.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Live music and harm reduction scheduled for Welcome Week

Just Posted

Live music and harm reduction scheduled for Welcome Week

Pender Street Steppers will be playing Traverse on Nov. 28

Revelstokians trying to make a difference with Mindful Mondays

Locals invite you to make changes to reduce your carbon footprint starting one day a week

Revelstoke and District Humane Society raises $4,200

The community came out for their annual photos with Santa event

Keep that ‘friendly small town’ feel in Revelstoke this Welcome Week

Make friends with your new neighbours at one of many fun events Nov. 23-30

Okanagan teenagers found after missing for four days

The pair, believed to be dating, had been missing since Nov. 15.

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperate breeding program

B.C. to more than double sales tax on vaping products

Tax up from 7 to 20 per cent, tobacco tax up two cents

Agreement signed for new Osoyoos Museum facility

The Osoyoos Museum Society lease takes effect Jan. 1, 2020

Spike belt stops stolen truck in Armstrong

Police dog used in search for suspect, one arrested

29 B.C. students in Hong Kong amid tense protests, university siege

Eight UVic and 21 UBC students still in Hong Kong

‘Midget’ no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

Colin James and Blues Trio cranks up Interior stages

Tickets on sale Friday for Vernon, Penticton, Nelson and Cranbrook shows

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

Student tells B.C. Supreme Court she wasn’t allowed to leave Indigenous smudging ceremony

Girl cross-examined Monday in Nanaimo courtroom, case continues Tuesday

Most Read