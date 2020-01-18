B.C. town spends $14.14 per resident for snow removal in one month

Costs of snow removal to the Town of Princeton skyrocketed in December.

According to public works director Jamie Umplby, when all the bills are paid, road maintenance in town will have totalled more than $40,000.

That equals $14.14 per resident, or .46 per day for each person for the month.

“We have all the bills and the hours that add up to $40,000. We are still waiting for some invoices from contractors.”

By way of comparison, in December 2018 snow removal costs were $18,000 and so far in January this year the town has spent $6,000, he said.

An unusual amount of snow fell in the area in December, with up to 60 cm accumulating in just two days, before Christmas.

Related Editorial: Where did all these snowflakes come from?

