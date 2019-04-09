B.C. Tree Fruits fills top jobs

BC Tree Fruits Co-operative has two new senior executives.

Todd McMyn is the new Chief Executive Officer and Ross Dwhytie is the new Chief Financial Officer. McMyn joined the co-operative effective April 1 and Dwhytie April 8.

“We are extremely excited to welcome two solid leaders to the co-operative,” said chairman of the Board Jeet Dukhia, in a press release.

“The board of directors went through an extensive search for the past number of months to ensure we find the right individuals that will excel in these positions on behalf of our grower members.”

McMyn joins the co-operative with previous experience as a CEO where he led a successful manufacturing and trading corporation involved in high tech products infrastructure as well as consulted on various agricultural and farming projects globally. McMyn brings a global perspective and has travelled to over 50 countries setting up distribution and business. He has participated in international trade missions with the BC government. A graduate of Simon Fraser University, McMyn has been trained and instituted Total Quality Management manufacturing standards with a number of global companies.

“I’m thrilled to join the co-operative as the new CEO,” said McMyn. “Thank you to the board of directors, on behalf of our grower members, for trusting me to lead our organization moving forward. I am excited for the future of our co-operative and l want to ensure we are leaders in the industry not only in the Okanagan Valley and B.C., but worldwide.”

Dwhytie joins the co-operative with a strong background in finance and a wealth of knowledge and strategic ability to help move the organization forward. As a CPA and CA, Ross brings with him 15 plus years’ experience in both public practice and industry.

“Thank you to the board of directors and to McMyn for providing me the opportunity to join such a strong, reputable organization as the new CFO,” said Dwhytie. “I look forward to working with both our staff and growers and help guide our Cooperative into a prosperous future.”

