B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

A semi-trailer truck driver from British Columbia who was involved in a Manitoba collision that killed two people has pleaded guilty to a pair of careless driving charges.

Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

The August 2017 collision happened at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Yellowhead Highway, just west of Portage la Prairie.

Police said at the time that a truck carrying pipe and heading west on the Trans-Canada appeared to run a red light before it collided with a car going south on the other highway.

The people in the car — a 19-year-old woman from the Rural Municipality of Alonsa, Man., and a 17-year-old boy from Portage la Prairie — died at the scene. (CTV Winnipeg)

The Canadian Press

