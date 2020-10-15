B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Advance polls for the Oct. 24 provincial election open today, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. until Oct. 21.

British Columbians who have already made up their minds in the provincial election will be able to cast their ballots in-person, starting today.

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, with Election Day on Oct. 24.

Elections BC had received roughly 670,000 vote-by-mail package requests as of Oct. 14. There are 3.48 million registered voters in B.C.

The Revelstoke there will be three options on the ballot, Nicole Cherlet for the BC NDP, Samson Boyer for the BC Greens and incumbent Doug Clovechok for the BC Liberals.

If you are unsure of who you want to vote for the Revelstoke Review is hosting a virtual candidate forum on Oct. 20, sponsored by the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce. All three candidates will discuss Revelstoke issues via Zoom. Viewers can watch live on the Revelstoke Review’s Facebook page and submit questions. To submit questions ahead of time email jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com.

Advance polling locations:

Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time Thursday, Oct. 15 to Wednesday Oct. 21.

In Revelstoke the polling station is located at the Revelstoke Community Centre at 600 Campbell Ave.

Voter registration:

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

A B.C. driver’s licence

A B.C. Identification Card

A B.C. Services Card, with photo

A Certificate of Indian Status

Another card issued by the B.C. or Canadian government, that shows your name, photo and address

Bring along your voter card, which are mailed to all registered voters, to speed up the process.

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

