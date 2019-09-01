Update: Firefighters moving to extingush spot fire near Sicamous, blaze near Summerland already doused

After a thunderstorm rolled through the region, three small fire have been found, one extinguished.

Update 11 a.m Sept. 1:

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire located near Kingfisher Creek has been measured at approximately 90 square metres. It is considered a spot fire.

Fire information officer Erika Berg said an initial attack crew is en route to extinguish the fire and patrol the surrounding area to see if there are any other spot fires caused by storm cells that rolled through the area on Aug. 31.

Elsewhere in the Kamloops Fire Centre, Berg said crews extinguished a small blaze off Bathville Road near Summerland.

A third spot fire was discovered on Sept. 1 just northeast of the northern tip of Kalamalka Lake. Berg said the fire is also approximately 90 square metres in size and suspected to be caused by lighting.

The wildfire service’s interactive map shows the fire 16 km up Becker Lake Road near Coldstream. Berg said no structures are threatened.

Original Story:

The B.C. Wildfire Service is aware of a small fire located southeast of Sicamous.

According to the Wildfire Service, the fire is burning east of Hummingbird Creek in the vicinity of Kingfisher Creek Provincial Park. It is estimated at less than a hectare.

The Shuswap region was the subject of a severe thunderstorm warning on Aug. 31, but the cause of the fire is listed as unknown.

