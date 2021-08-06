The out of control Sparks Lake fire burning forests on June 30, 2021. BC WILDFIRE SERVICE

The out of control Sparks Lake fire burning forests on June 30, 2021. BC WILDFIRE SERVICE

In 2021, wildfires in B.C. have burned more land than all of P.E.I.

Largest individual wildfires are bigger than some entire nations

Wildfires in British Columbia in 2021 have consumed more land than the entire area of Prince Edward Island.

According to statistics from the B.C. Wildfire Service, as of Aug. 5, wildfires had destroyed 583,246 hectares, or 5,832 square kilometres. That is bigger than the entire area of Prince Edward Island, at 5,660 square kilometres.

READ ALSO: Damage estimate for fire-razed Lytton reaches $78 million

READ ALSO: Surge in wildfire evacuees keeps Vernon emergency centre open late

In addition, some of the individual fires now burning are larger than some entire nations.

By Aug. 6, the Lytton Creek wildfire had reached an area of 51,589 hectares or 516 square kilometres and Sparks Lake wildfire near Kamloops had reached 77,101 hectares or 771 square kilometres. Each of these fires is considerably larger than the Caribbean island nation of Barbados or the European nation of Andorra.

In the South Okanagan Similkameen, the Garrison Lake, Thomas Creek, and Nk’Mip Creek Wildfires combined total 36,885 hectares, larger than Hawkesbury Island off B.C.’s own coast.

Roughly half of British Columbia’s wildfire damage has been within the Kamloops Fire Centre’s coverage area, with 290,273 hectares destroyed.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
North Okanagan business community rallies behind West Rock Lake wildfire evacuees
Next story
Watchdog investigating fatal Sea-Doo crash on Okanagan Lake involving off-duty Mountie

Just Posted

The out of control Sparks Lake fire burning forests on June 30, 2021. BC WILDFIRE SERVICE
In 2021, wildfires in B.C. have burned more land than all of P.E.I.

Iva Geddes-McNab and Carlene Hotomoni are walking to Kamloops in honour of the 215 children whose graves were found at the residential school near Kamloops. Hotomoni started in Regina while Geddes-McNab started near Medicine Hat. (Photo via Facebook)
‘We are on a mission’: Indigenous women walking to Kamloops in honour of residential school victims

BC CDC COVID report for July 25- July 31.
Revelstoke sees small spike in COVID cases

White Rock Lake wildfire from Monte Lake Aug. 5, 2021. (Kevin Cooke/Facebook)
Wildfire crews forced to rescue Monte Lake residents who ignored evacuation order