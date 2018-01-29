B.C. Wine Authority relocates to Summerland

Office and equipment now at site on Prairie Valley Road

The British Columbia Wine Authority has moved to Summerland from Penticton.

The wine authority, the regulatory body which oversees the British Columbia Vintners Quality Alliance program, has moved its office and its testing and regulatory equipment to Summerland.

“We are still in the heart of the largest grape growing and wine production region in the province, and look forward to serving our members and industry from our new home,” said general manager Scott Hennenfent.

The British Columbia Wine Authority is an independent regulatory authority to which the Province of British Columbia has delegated responsibility for enforcing the Province’s Wines of Marked Quality Regulation. The regulations also address issues such as truth in labelling wine appellations across the province.

The new location is at Unit 3, 7519 Prairie Valley Road in Summerland.

Previous story
B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court
Next story
Kelowna RCMP investigate numerous thefts from vehicles

Just Posted

Missing sledders found safe after overnight stay on Owlhead

Search effort delayed by harsh winter weather, avalanche conditions

PHOTOS: Storm cycle turns Revelstoke into a winter wonderland

The recent weather pattern has blanketed Revelstoke in tons of fresh snow

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

MP Wayne Stetski to hold telephone town hall

On Feb. 6. Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski will hear constituents concerns on pension theft

Fourteen Revelstoke athletes qualify for BC Winter Games

Will compete in alpine and cross-country skiing, judo and speed skating

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

Kelowna RCMP investigate numerous thefts from vehicles

Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate a number of theft from vehicles in the Kelowna area

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

B.C. Wine Authority relocates to Summerland

Office and equipment now at site on Prairie Valley Road

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

The three men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Alberta man were in court in Kelowna

Conservative candidates facing sex assault allegations won’t be allowed to run

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks out on latest sexual assault allegations

Most Read