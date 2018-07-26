Susan Jenkins of Vancouver won $400,000 while playing Keno. (BCLC)

B.C. woman cheers record $400,000 Keno win

It’s the largest Keno prize ever won at a retail location

A Vancouver woman has won a record-breaking $400,000 Keno prize.

The BC Lottery Corporation said Thursday Susan Jenkins bought a Quick Pick ticket at a Hasty Market last week, and then drove home to look up the winning numbers online. She had matched 10 out of 10.

READ MORE: B.C. couple reeling after Lotto Max win

““The first person I called was my boyfriend, then my mom and kids,” Jenkins said in a release. “They were all so happy for me. … We were all kind of freaking out!”

She said she’s looking forward to more golf, boating and travelling, as well as planning for retirement and her kids’ education.

In Keno, players match up to 10 numbers from 20 numbers drawn from a field of 80 to win. The numbers are drawn every three and a half minutes.

It’s the largest Keno prize ever won at a retail location in B.C., BCLC said. The largest-ever prize, won online in 2013, was $500,000.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Convicted Bountiful polygamists unrepentant: court documents
Next story
Okanagan wildfire round-up: A calm morning on the wildfires

Just Posted

Ministry updates CSRD on plans for improving highway between Shuswap and Alberta border

Provincial government’s labour reform may delay tendering for Trans-Canada Highway projects.

Okanagan wildfire round-up: A calm morning on the wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort nominated as Canada’s Best Ski Resort at the World Ski Awards

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has once again garnered the attention of the world… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for July 25

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past-July 25

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

VIDEO: Creators of Sick Chick inspired by the energy in Revelstoke

Zuzanna Hovancova and Marie Konecna would never have started Sick Chick if… Continue reading

B.C. woman cheers record $400,000 Keno win

It’s the largest Keno prize ever won at a retail location

Dog returns nearly 80 lost balls to softball teams

South Cariboo resident, Whisper, really has a thing for softballs

Convicted Bountiful polygamists unrepentant: court documents

Two Mormon fundamentalists told probation officers they feel no remorse for multiple marriages

Battle against Glenfir wildfire, near Naramata, continues

Fuel continues to burn in crevices and small steep canyons at a wildfire northwest of Naramata

Proposed Trump-Putin meeting at White House is put off

The White House said last week that Trump had directed Bolton to invite Putin to visit Washington in the fall.

Arson wildfire forces entire California town to evacuate

The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush.

Teacher charged in death of student who drowned on trip to Ontario Park

54-year-old teacher Nicholas Mills has been charged in the death of a Toronto student who drowned in Algonquin Park.

Officials suspect algae in deaths of three dogs who played in Canadian river

Officials in New Brunswick are trying to determine what killed three dogs almost immediately after they were playing in the Saint John River.

Most Read