Housing Minister Selina Robinson and Premier John Horgan listen as Makenna Rielly, executive director of the Victoria Women’s Transition House Society, describes need for second-stage transition housing, B.C. legislature, Oct. 25, 2018. (B.C. government)

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

The B.C. government has announced the first stage of its plan to expand transition house facilities, with 12 projects that will house 280 women and children leaving violent home situations.

The province’s three-year goal is to add 500 units to the system, including second-stage housing for women who reach the 30-day limit for staying in a transition house, Premier John Horgan said at a ceremony at the B.C. legislature Thursday.

The need for additional space is being described by facilities around the province, with transition houses forced to turn away women, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson said.

Makenna Rielly, executive director of the Victoria Women’s Transition House Society, described the need for second-stage housing.

“Based on our research, as well as the voices of those we serve on a day-to-day basis, we know that many women required longer than the 30-day stay at emergency shelters, in order to build a new and safe environment for themselves and their children,” Rielly said. “Financial, emotional and legal issues are often overwhelming, and affordable housing is scarce and difficult to find. For many it is easier to go back to their abusive partner.”

RELATED: Kitimat struggles with increased domestic assault

New facilities announced Thursday include nine second-stage housing units in Smithers, 40 more in Kelowna, a 10-bed transition house mainly for Indigenous women and children in Nanaimo, 20 second-stage housing units in Langford, 20 more in Port Alberni and a facility in Prince George with 18 transition house spaces, 16 units of second-stage housing and 21 rental townhouses.

The first phase of funding includes a new 10-bed facility in Chilliwack that started operation Oct. 1, and a 12-bed facility plus second-stage and rental homes in Kitimat that was announced in August. Also funded are seven beds with second-stage housing in Invermere announced last spring.

Other facilities in the works are 40 units of second-stage housing in Kamloops, 20 permanent housing units in Burnaby, and a 10-bed facility in Vancouver for women who have experienced human trafficking and exploitation.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Ferries vessel gets tangled up with fishing boat

Just Posted

Dwayne Voykin appointed as new fire chief in Revelstoke

He currently serves as the assistant fire chief

Revelstoke City Council sits for last meeting of the term

Cannabis business public review policy was discussed

EMCON awarded new contract for maintaining highways in the Revelstoke area

EMCON Services Inc. was once again rewarded the maintenance contract for the… Continue reading

International sommeliers have high-praise for Okanagan wine

The fourth-annual Judgment of BC brought 40 top wine professionals to the Okanagan from around the world.

Art in the Park projects featured in upcoming Revelstoke Fine Arts Centre Exhibition

The opening is this Friday

VIDEO: ‘The Hockey Song’ heads to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Stompin’ Tom classic to be honoured this weekend when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Winnipeg Jets

B.C. women fleeing violence to get new transition housing facilities

Kelowna, Smithers, Nanaimo, Port Alberni and Langford among locations

Federal Liberal government to release fall economic update Nov. 21

Finance Minister Bill Morneau told the House of Commons that the economy is still on a roll and the unemployment rate is hovering near four-decade lows.

B.C.’s FATSO peanut butter takes off 1 month after Dragons’ Den deal

Owner talks about the immediate spike in her peanut butter business

Investigators zero in on crude bombs as clues to motive

Law enforcement officials seized three more devices Thursday — two addressed to former Vice-President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro.

Charlie Montoyo named new Toronto Blue Jays manager

Charlie Montoyo has been named the Toronto Blue Jays new manager.

B.C. Ferries vessel gets tangled up with fishing boat

Incident happened Wednesday on Queen of Alberni’s Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferry run

UBCO and Okanagan College to collaborate for green building initiatives

The two institutions want to make the region a hub for innovation in sustainable construction

Penalty for cancelling Saudi arms contract ‘in the billions’: Trudeau

The Trudeau government has been under pressure to cancel the contract since the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Most Read