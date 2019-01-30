Upwards of 30 centimetres of snow anticipated through the week for B.C.’s Interior (Black Press Media file)

B.C.’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

Environment Canada is calling for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow to fall across B.C.’s central interior, beginning Wednesday evening.

The national forecaster said in a storm watch warning that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region into Thursday. The most snow will hit Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

By Saturday morning, an Arctic cold front will push towards B.C.’s south coast, bringing freezing conditions and a chance of snow to the Lower Mainland on Sunday.

Low-density snow combined with moderate winds will cause poor visibility in the Rocky Mountains and highway passes.

Caution is being urged while travelling through the area.

