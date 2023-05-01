Baby found in B.C. parking lot died of natural causes, mother located

The mother of a newborn baby found dead April 26 has been located and is receiving medical care and support.
Investigators were concerned for the welfare of the mother after the body of a newborn baby was found in a parking lot in the 700-block of Bay Street.
An autopsy finished Friday, April 28 found the baby died of natural causes, Victoria police said in a statement.
As the circumstances are still under investigation by VicPD, police will not share further details.
@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.