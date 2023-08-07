Bites from young Western rattlesnakes can be particularly dangerous as they do not know how to control the amount of venom they inject. (Andrew Nydam - Contributed)

Bites from young Western rattlesnakes can be particularly dangerous as they do not know how to control the amount of venom they inject. (Andrew Nydam - Contributed)

Baby rattlesnake discovered at base of Rose Swanson Mountain, near Vernon

The snake was safely captured and released further up the mountain, away from hikers

A young Western rattlesnake was discovered by a group of children at the base of Rose Swanson Mountain near Vernon.

The venomous snake was discovered on July 20.

A press release was sent out by Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem Society to warn the public about the snake and what was likely its first adventure up to the mountain.

“It makes sense in our new hotter and drier climate,” said local resident Doug Vliet

According to Vliet, the snake was safely contained and released further up the mountain.

Bites from baby rattlesnakes are particularly dangerous because, unlike their adult counterparts, they cannot yet control how much venom they inject.

The Western rattlesnake is considered “threatened” by the federal government and is a blue-listed “species at risk” according to the province’s standards.

When encountering a snake, people should avoid touching or moving them without professional help. Instead, the best practice is to move away from the snake and let it leave on its own.

If someone is bitten, they should not suck on the bite to extract venom. The best course of action is to seek medical attention as soon as possible.

