Back country adventure near Big White takes scary turn

A young man is lucky to be alive after a backcountry adventure near Big White turned into a freezing cold night outdoors.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night with a report of an overdue skier.

Search teams of COSAR members and Kelowna Snowmobile Club volunteers mustered in the area, and one of the teams located his tracks north of the ski area near Two John Road.

They followed the tracks into a tributary of the West Kettle River where contact was made around 2 a.m.

“The subject was in good condition but was cold and very tired, so the decision was made to hunker down and spend the night,” said COSAR search manager Dave Crawford.

Search crews lit a fire and remained with the subject until first light this morning when they planned to evacuate the subject with the help of the winch rescue team Air Rescue One from Vernon SAR and Wildcat Helicopters.

“It was a long tough night for the search teams in the field. We are very grateful for the assistance of the Kelowna Snowmobile Club and the Big White Ski Patrol. I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to tell someone where you are going, don’t travel alone, and take the 10 Essentials of Backcountry Travel,” said Crawford.

A full description of the 10 Essentials and a new app for Trip Planning is available on the Adventure Smart website www.adventuresmart.ca.

