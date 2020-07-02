Bags of dog excrement were part of a donation, left outside the thrift store on Vermilion Avenue. Photo June 2020 Andrea DeMeer

Bags of dog feces donated to Princeton charity thrift store

A Princeton Crisis Assistance Centre volunteer was made almost physically ill after a discovery in a bag of donated goods, left outside the group’s Vermilion Avenue thrift store.

Jenny Bishop Pateman was sorting through donations when she came across three bags of dog excrement, nestled in among some table cloths and other linens. “I was just disgusted,” she said.

When she opened the garbage bag she knew something was wrong “because it smelled.”

She made the unpleasant find after dumping the bag’s contents on the floor.

She does not believe the bags of feces were left at the thrift store’s front door by accident.

“I could see one bag being an accident, but three? No.”

At the same time, Pateman does not want to accept that someone was targeting the thrift store or the centre.

“I don’t think so. Or I would hope not, anyways. I don’t know.”

Donations are often dropped off at the store, and left on the sidewalk, however volunteers do not encourage the practice.

“We would rather that they come in when we are open, or they call first. Other people go through the bags outside and destroy them and leave everything on the ground.”

The thrift store, which is open Monday through Wednesday, from 11 .m. to 3 p.m., has been unusually busy since it reopened last month under relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

Pateman said there are more customers and donations as the town’s other thrift store, operated by the Princeton Hospital Auxiliary, remains closed.

Princeton thrift stores close amid virus concerns

Also, because of the economic impacts of COVID, the centre is getting more requests for emergency aid.

“We desperately need volunteers to come in and help.”

Anyone interested in volunteering, or arranging a donation drop off, can call 250-295-8770.

The centre is grateful for community support, she added.

“We’d like to thank everyone for the donations that do come in that are very clean.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. repairs COVID-19 emergency order for local government
Next story
Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 2

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Trans-Canada Highway closed due to flooding west of Revelstoke

Heavy equipment is on scene trying to reopen the road to traffic

Heavy rain in Okanagan results in slowest start to fire season in four years

119 hectares of land burned so far this year, compared to 991 ha in 2019, and 3,835 ha in 2018

Video: Revelstoke Highlanders Pipe Band play for long-term care residents on Canada Day

The facility opened it’s doors and windows so the tunes could drift in

Highway 1 traffic near Revelstoke down 23 per cent for May

Traffic was down 40 per cent for April compared to 2019

RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

Witness helps Kelowna police track down alleged impaired driver

The driver allegedly hit a pedestrian walking on the side of the road

Four people rescued after floating past Penticton’s Skaha Bridge

Elevated water levels prompts safety message from local fire department

Driver ticketed and hospitalized after highway crash near Sicamous

The two-vehicle collision took place near Bernie Road on June 26.

Driver walks away after rolling McLaren on Highway 5A

RCMP is looking for witnesses to the crash that happened on Canada Day

Bags of dog feces donated to Princeton charity thrift store

A Princeton Crisis Assistance Centre volunteer was made almost physically ill after… Continue reading

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

President Donald Trump said the jobs report shows the economy is “roaring back”

Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

The prisoners allege guards did not wear masks until April 25

Epstein pal arrested, accused of luring girls for sex abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell was in an intimate relationship with Epstein for years

Most Read