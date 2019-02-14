The victim of Canada Day���s homicide is being identified by police as 23-year-old Esa Carriere. (IMAGE CREDIT: FACEBOOK) The victim of Canada Day’s homicide has been identified by police as 23-year-old Esa Carriere. IMAGE CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Bail hearings postponed for those charged in Kelowna Canada Day homicide

Esa Carriere was killed following an altercation. Four people have been charged with manslaughter.

One of the men accused of killing Esa Carriere on Canada Day in 2018 made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Nathan Truant, 26, Noah Vaten, 20, and an 18-year-old man and woman — all from Kelowna — have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Carrier’s death.

Truant made his first appearance in court. His bail hearing has been postponed until March, for the same day as Vaten and the two other accused. Truant is not in custody.

RELATED: Kelowna’s Canada Day homicide victim identified

On July 1, around 10:50 p.m., RCMP received reports of a violent altercation in the 1400-block of Water Street. Officers found Carriere, 23, on the ground near the Queensway bus loop suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died later in hospital.

Carriere had relocated to Kelowna from Mississauga Ont., mere months before he was killed.

In a Facebook post from just hours before he was fatally wounded, Carriere wrote, “looking for a room to rent in the main city. I work full time, five days a week do my own thing. No pet. Not a smoker.”

READ MORE: Bail hearing postponed for man charged in Kelowna Canada Day homicide

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family Day move restricts B.C. residents from booking into B.C. ski resort
Next story
B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust gives over $500,000 in PLAYS Capital Improvement Grants

34 projects funded to get kids active

Revelstoke mayor draws attention to councillors’ social media posts

Mayor Gary Sulz reprimanded councillors Cody Younker and Steven Cross for what… Continue reading

Biologists discover another female calf in depleted South Purcell Mountain Caribou herd

Calf will be moved to Revelstoke maternity pens, then released

The Okanagan has spoken: Billy Ray Cyrus owns worst Valentine’s Day song

Achy Breaky Heart was a clear winner in the votes on FaceBook

‘Everybody’s drowning right now’: B.C. fruit industry struggling

Increase to miminum wage and adjustments to piece rates could affect seasonal workers

VIDEO: Two-legged B.C. dog needs prosthetic leg

Roo jumps like a Kangaroo and sits like a human, but owners hope to help the Iranian-born dog

Heavy police presence reported near Richmond Park in Kelowna

Witnesses says he heard a loud bang

Rock slide on Highway 97 north of Summerland beginning to stabilize

No estimated time for reopening of highway, but detour is in place

Single on Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, we got you

A round up of some of the funny memes out there for singles this Valentine’s Day

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Bail hearings postponed for those charged in Kelowna Canada Day homicide

Esa Carriere was killed following an altercation. Four people have been charged with manslaughter.

From boat motor to horse saddle, search recovers thousands in stolen property

More than 100 suspected stolen items uncovered at Okanagan storage facility

RCMP searching for owner of vintage collection

The collection includes hockey cards, watches, coins and more

Abandoned utility trailer burns under Trans-Canada Highway

Burning trailer spotted below underpass in Shuswap, contents destroyed

Most Read