Bail hearings postponed for those charged in Kelowna Canada Day homicide

Esa Carriere was killed following an altercation. Four people have been charged with manslaughter.

The victim of Canada Day���s homicide is being identified by police as 23-year-old Esa Carriere. (IMAGE CREDIT: FACEBOOK) The victim of Canada Day’s homicide has been identified by police as 23-year-old Esa Carriere. IMAGE CREDIT: FACEBOOK

One of the men accused of killing Esa Carriere on Canada Day in 2018 made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Nathan Truant, 26, Noah Vaten, 20, and an 18-year-old man and woman — all from Kelowna — have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Carrier’s death.

Truant made his first appearance in court. His bail hearing has been postponed until March, for the same day as Vaten and the two other accused. Truant is not in custody.

RELATED: Kelowna’s Canada Day homicide victim identified

On July 1, around 10:50 p.m., RCMP received reports of a violent altercation in the 1400-block of Water Street. Officers found Carriere, 23, on the ground near the Queensway bus loop suffering from life-threatening injuries. He died later in hospital.

Carriere had relocated to Kelowna from Mississauga Ont., mere months before he was killed.

In a Facebook post from just hours before he was fatally wounded, Carriere wrote, “looking for a room to rent in the main city. I work full time, five days a week do my own thing. No pet. Not a smoker.”

READ MORE: Bail hearing postponed for man charged in Kelowna Canada Day homicide

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.