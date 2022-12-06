Bait vehicle nabs known offender in Kelowna

Just like the cheese on a mouse trap…
In the early hours of Friday, Dec. 2, Kelowna RCMP were able to catch and arrest a known offender using a bait vehicle.
Just a few hours after setting the vehicle, police were notified it was in motion. They responded to the area of Dilworth Drive where they arrested two people, a man (driver) and a woman (passenger).
Upon searching the vehicle, RCMP found extensive damage to the car’s doors and ignition and a fanny pack with a taser in it.
The driver is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court, while the woman passenger was released with an attendance notice for a later court date.
“This is a great success story regarding a coordinated effort to counter property crime in Kelowna between the Proactive Enforcement Unit deploying the bait vehicles in hot spots and general duty officers arresting a known property crime offender within hours of deployment,” said Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Team Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay.
